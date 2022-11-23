Video

Lewis Capaldi jumps on Camila Cabello 'quismois' trend

Lewis Capaldi has jumped on the Camila Cabello 'quismois' trend, after the singer acknowledged all of the memes about her Christmas performance - and unusual pronunciation.

Mimicking her cursive voice, Capaldi belted out 'I'll be home for Christmas' on TikTok, captioning the clip: "My brain every two seconds after hearing the Camila Cabello 'quismois' TikTok sound".

"I keep forgetting he’s an actual singer", someone joked in the comments, while another chimed in: "We're waiting for the quismois album Lewis."

lewis capaldi
