Lewis Capaldi jumps on Camila Cabello 'quismois' trend

Lewis Capaldi has jumped on the Camila Cabello 'quismois' trend, after the singer acknowledged all of the memes about her Christmas performance - and unusual pronunciation.

Mimicking her cursive voice, Capaldi belted out 'I'll be home for Christmas' on TikTok, captioning the clip: "My brain every two seconds after hearing the Camila Cabello 'quismois' TikTok sound".

"I keep forgetting he’s an actual singer", someone joked in the comments, while another chimed in: "We're waiting for the quismois album Lewis."

