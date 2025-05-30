Logan Paul and his fiancée, Nina Agdal, are tying the knot, and if the YouTuber's comments about the big day are anything to go by, it's set to be a grand affair.

The actual date of the wedding is not yet known to the public, but it appears the planning is in full swing as the couple discussed the huge costs of the occasion.

On May 28, Logan posted a vlog where he admitted he thought he would never get married, to which Nina laughed and noted how he's now spending "$*** million on a wedding."

(The actual amount was bleeped out, but you can imagine it's a lot of money.)

“It’s f***ing disgusting, it's affecting my net worth,” Logan said about the wedding. “But my God, it is going to be incredible.”

And now the couple are giving one of their lucky viewers a chance to attend the celebration.

“I think we should invite one lucky viewer to our wedding, I’m not kidding. Someone who watches this video and comments,” the professional wrestler added.

“Our favorite comment,” Nina suggested.

“It can be f***ing anything, like literally anything, and then we’re going to invite one of you guys to our wedding... I guess, right?,” Paul concluded with a laugh.

How can I enter?

To enter for a chance to attend the ceremony with a plus-one (and potentially rub shoulders with some celebrities and influencers), all viewers have to do is watch the vlog and leave a comment to get the couple's attention.

Good Luck!

Reaction from viewers

Since the video was posted, there have been over 10,000 comments with people leaving their reasons why they want to (or don't want to) be invited to Logan and Nina's wedding.

One person said, "I'd love to stand awkwardly on the outskirts of the wedding and let everyone wonder who knows me."

"I've trained my whole life for this moment. I can clap politely, cry on cue, and eat cake without making a mess. Put me in, coach," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "I don’t want to go to your wedding, please don’t invite me."

"I’ve watched Logan evolve from Vine chaos to this beautiful moment with Nina. Would be an honor just to witness the next chapter. I’ll even sit at the weird cousin table!" a fourth person commented

Someone else added, "I’ve been emotionally invested since the first ‘what’s up, Logang?’ Let me witness the final boss level of your love story."

