Margot Robbie once faked own death because she didn't like her babysitter

Margot Robbie has recalled the time she faked her own death because she didn't like her babysitter.

The Barbie star opened up about the hilarious event to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, which saw her cover herself in tomato ketchup and lie on the kitchen ground with a knife.

The nanny's reaction made it worthwhile for Robbie, who ran out of the house screaming.

"We got a new babysitter," the actress told Ball. "And I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was like sixteen and I thought she was so cool."

Robbie added: "And then we got this much older lady in and I was just not happy about it."

The final straw for Robbie was when her new nanny asked her to take a bath.



"She told me to go have a bath and I didn’t want to, and she was very cranky and I thought, 'I’m going to show you,'" she joked.

"And so I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup and I lay sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup and put the kitchen knife.

"And I waited for like 45 minutes for her to find me. But, it was worth the wait."

Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the hotly anticipated film, chimed in and said, "you produced your own death," to which Robbie admitted she had.

Robbie went on to share another incident to prove she was a "dramatic child".

"I also once practised like a pratfall on the cinema stairs at the shopping centre where I’m from," she told the BBC. "People started calling an ambulance so, I guess I was a bit of a dramatic child."

