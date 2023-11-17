Martin Scorsese claims he was 'tricked' into his new TikTok stardom

He may be one of Hollywood's legendary directors, but Martin Scorsese has also proven to be a big hit on TikTok - and now he has claimed to have been "tricked" into becoming a viral sensation.

The 80-year-old has directed some of the iconic films of our time such as Shutter Island (2010), Goodfellas(1990), and The Wolf of Wall Street(2013), to name just a few.

But recently, Scorsese has found a new audience on TikTok who love seeing him guess the meaning of slang words, ranking movies, guess feminine hygiene products or just generally acting like a 'silly goose.'





@francescascorsese He’s a certified silly goose. 🥹🤍#CapCut #fyp #trailer #martinscorsese #scorsese #bestdad #bestdadever #sillygoose

And we all have Francesca Scorsese to thank - Scorsese's 24-year-old daughter who has roped her dad into making some entertaining content.

Now, the director has jokingly claimed his daughter "tricked" into becoming a viral star.

“I was tricked into that,” the director told the LA Times. “That was a trick. I didn’t know those things would go viral. They say it’s viral. I didn’t know.”

“I was just doing it in the other room with her. I don’t know what they’re going to do. They always have those iPhone cameras in their hands. You’re not aware. I honestly did not know she was going to post it. They use the words ‘post it’, right?”

Perhaps Scorsese can be convinced to make a TikTok account of his own, he would certainly have the audience to become an influencer if he wants to give up the day job...

