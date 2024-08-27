Matty Healy clip about Oasis playing Glastonbury sums up what everyone's thinking

With news of an Oasis reunion, a clip of Matty Healy has resurfaced where he urged brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher to "grow up" and get the band back together.

It was announced on Tuesday (August 27) that Oasis will reunite for a UK and Ireland tour next year, much to the excitement of fans who have waited 15 years for the brothers to heal the rift that originally caused their infamous split in 2009.

One of those keen to see the Gallagher brothers sharing a stage together once more is The 1975 frontman Matt Healy who back in February last year on Q with Tom Power called on them to put their differences aside.

"What are Oasis doing? Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?” he asked.

"Do you know what I mean? I can deal with them dressing like they're in their twenties and being in their fifties but acting like they're in their twenties, they need to grow up.

"Stop marding. They're like men of the people and they're sat around in Little Venice and Highgate crying over an argument with their brother.

“Grow up. Headline Glastonbury! Have a good time. Have a laugh," Healy concluded.

While the reunion part of Healy's comment has come true, Oasis will not be headlining Glastonbury Festival next year, despite rumours circulating online ahead of the reunion announcement over the weekend.

Following the reunion news, "Glastonbury” became the top trend on social media but the band appeared to have addressed this in an updated statement.

“These dates will be the band's exclusive European appearances," the band’s official announcement read.



Tickets for the Oasis UK dates go on sale from 9am, and for Dublin from 8am on Saturday, August 31.

