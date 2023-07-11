Rina Sawayama seemingly roasts Matty Healy during festival set - again

Rina Sawayama has seemingly called out The 1975 frontman Matty Healy once again, just weeks after a Glastonbury speech that left fans shocked.

Sawayama was performing at NOS Alive festival in Lisbon, when she brought up “some people” who get away with being 'racist and sexist'.

“It’s just funny how some people get away with not apologising ever… For saying some racist s***. For saying some sexist s***", she raged.

“Why don’t you apologise for once in your life without making it about your f****** self?”

