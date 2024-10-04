Are Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury back together? Fans spot Instagram post hint

Molly-Mae Hague fans have questioned whether the influencer is back together with Tommy Fury with her latest Instagram post.

In August, Molly-Mae and Tommy, who first met on the reality show Love Island, announced their shock split after five years together.

During their relationship, they had their daughter Bambi in January 2023 and got engaged six months later.

However, hopeful fans seem convinced the two have rekindled with Molly-Mae's September photo dump in which she captioned the post: "September You meant a lot to me!!"

The first photo shows Molly-Mae sporting a yellow dress that covers her left hand and the second is of the social media star holding her daughter while her right hand is covering her left hand again.

Then as Molly-Mae smiles in the fourth image, her left hand is hidden behind her back and for the sixth snap, the influencer is posing in a way where her jacket hides her left hand once more.

The photo carousel ends with the Maebe founder holding her daughter Bambi, again, where her left hand is not visible.

In the comments, people noticed the number of photos where Molly-Mae's left hand couldn't be seen which has caused some to jump to conclusions that she is back together with boxer Tommy.

One person said: "Anyone else noticed that in every photo Molly is hiding her left hand."

"Left hand covered in all pics cos the engagement must still be on," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "She hiding that left hand like a pro."

"Left hand hidden on EVERY photo... What a shame that 'IF SHE HAS' taken Tommy back she feels she has to hide it for the world to go mental and claim she's foolish," a fourth person commented.

Taking to Instagram back in August, Molly-Mae announced her breakup from Tommy - "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way," she wrote.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"While I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right.

"Molly-Mae x."

Elsewhere, Molly-Mae recently launched her clothing brand Maebe and was "speechless" to all items on the site sold out in just 24 minutes.

