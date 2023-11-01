8 things we learned from North West's first-ever interview

North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has opened up about her life with her first-ever solo interview.

Speaking to i-D Magazine, the 10-year-old chatted all things fashion, family and future aspirations and posed for the publication's The New Wave Issue cover.

Despite her young age, North has nearly 17m followers on her shared TikTok account with her mum @kimandnorth - some of the shenanigans include doing her auntie, Kylie Jenner's makeup, doing pranks, filming with Selena Gomez's younger sister, transforming into her dad using makeup, and even going live (without permission).

Though in this interview we learn more about North such as how if could meet anyone, she would want to meet Tupac, she would live in Japan if she didn't live in LA as well as her love for basketball and art.

North is also known for her sassy personality, calling out her mother as well as the paparazzi - both of which get a mention in her recent interview.

Here's everything we learned from North West's first cover:

She's her own style icon

@kimandnorth Living life in Tokyo,

While her mother and father have made an impact on the fashion industry with SKIMS and Yeezy, North clearly marches to the beat of her own drum when it comes to style after being asked: "Who is your style icon?"

She simply replied: "Me."

We love the confidence.





On music

Since her father is a famous rapper, it's no surprise that North was asked whether she likes to sing or perform herself and in response said "Performing is my favourite."

Does this talent come from her family?

North replied: "Sometimes, mostly from me though. And then a little bit of my dad," whose song 'Through the Wire' is her current favourite at the moment.





She likes getting her photo taken... just not by paparazzi

As North has made headlines for answering back at paparazzi, she was questioned on whether she likes getting her picture taken - and she does but not all the time.

"Yes. Only when I want to, because ehhh, I don’t want to sometimes. But not by the paparazzi," she said.





Her favourite fashion show

(LR) Alia Wang, Kim Kardashian, North West and Kanye West attend the Alexander Wang Fashion Show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Pier 94 on February 14, 2015 in New York City. Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Although North has been photographed at fashion events and shows since she was a baby, those clearly cannot beat a sisterly fashion show in the comfort of her home.

"My little sister’s fashion show in her closet," she replied when asked what was the best fashion show she's been to.





Her favourite memory is basketball-related

North's love of basketball comes up a number of times in her interview, including her favourite memory when she had a go at playing the sport for the first time.

"When I first tried basketball, because I was so bad. So I know those memories and I’m like, ‘Ooh, now I’m so good’, I got so much better," she said.





Future aspirations as a business owner

Like many children her age, North has thought about a number of different roles that she wanted to do when she was older - some of these include a boxer (but not anymore), a basketball player and a rapper, following in her dad's footsteps.

"A basketball player, a rapper, um... Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side," she said.

"When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell."

However, she clearly has an interest in business too and noted how she wants to take over her parent's businesses when she's older.

"Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."





North's life in three words

"Blessed, awesome, cool."





Three words to describe herself

"The best ever."

Enough said.





