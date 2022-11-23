Nine-year-old North West does Kylie Jenner's makeup - and it's actually impressive

North West has been impressing fans with her makeup skills in a new TikTok which sees her glam-up her 'auntie' Kylie Jenner.

The nine-year-old got to work on the billionaire beauty mogul, contouring and powdering the 25-year-old's skin using her own makeup line Kylie Cosmetics - and her skills are top-notch.

"Why can they do a better winged liner then me", one fan commented on the video posted to social media, while another added: "Kylie Cosmetics X North coming soon?"

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

