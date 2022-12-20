North West pranks Kim Kardashian by 'shaving her eyebrows off'

x
Video
North West has been pulling pranks on her mum, Kim Kardashian, in a new TikTok video that shows the nine-year-old 'shaving her eyebrows off'.
The youngster can be seen clutching a razor, before pretending to hack at the 42-year-old's brows as she slept.
“North, this is not funny,” Kim replied upon seeing the 'result' of her new, thinner look.
Of course, the reaction would've been a whole lot worse had she of actually done it to the Skims founder, but the filter she used is very realistic.
