North West reveals her rap name in dad Kanye West's song

North West has revealed her rap name in a song she's featured in from her father's new album.

The 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took to the stage with her dad on Tuesday (December 12) in Miami where she lip-synched to her verse as it played to the audience.

During the Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign listening party for their upcoming album Vultures, North - who sported an all-black outfit with an oversized shirt, leather jacket, and matching trousers - can be seen enthusiastically jumping up and down to the track.

“I love it here / we gonna take over the year for another year / it’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie,” North raps on the song which caused the crowd to erupt in cheers.



So, it looks like North has picked 'Miss Westie' as her new rap name.





“Don’t try to test me / it’s gonna get messy/ it’s gonna get messy / just bless me.”

Since videos of North's rapping debut have circulated on social media, her verse has been widely praised by fans.

One person said: "I think North West little rap is the cutest."

"North West is the REAL princess of rap," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "North West rap career about to take offff."

"North West raps like her dad," a fourth person commented.

While North has received a positive reaction, her father's choice to wear a KKK-style hood at the listening party has caused backlash.

The 46-year-old has also come under fire for a particular explicit lyric in a new song which refers to his antisemitism - “How I’m antisemitic? I just f***ed a Jewish b****.”

Kanye's previous displays of antisemitism caused him to be dropped from brands such as Adidas and Balenciaga last year.

