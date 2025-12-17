Unrecord: Viral photorealistic bodycam shooter gets investment and gamers are stoked

Unrecord has secured crucial investment and fans are stoked about it on social media.



Unrecord is an upcoming single-player first person shooter that places the player into the role of a tactical police officer - with the game seemingly entirely played via the perspective of the officer's body camera.



It's a photorealistic game, so much so that when its reveal trailer released in 2023, it genuinely drew disbelief as many commented claiming it was real body-cam footage with gaming elements such as a HUD and dialogue options laid directly on top.

Unrecord is the ninth most Wishlisted game on Steam.



And now in a lengthy statement on the Unrecord X / Twitter account, DRAMA, the studio behind it, confirmed it has secured funding from gaming giant Tencent and revealed what's next.

The social media post said: "We are funded! At the time of the trailer in 2023, we were just two bedroom programmers with no experience in the industry. The game was just six-months-old and exceeded all our expectations.

"With limited finances, we started from scratch, working sleepless nights and handling everything from business to creation. Two years later, we are 10 developers and we are still hiring.

"Today, we're proud to announce that we finally have the budget to make Unrecord and build the best game possible. Many thanks to our investors, who enjoyed playing the game and placed their trust in us.

"We're now fully focused on production and avoiding revealing unfinished work in order to raise the bar even higher. Now that we have funding, we'll finally share updates in 2026 that reflect our true final vision.

"A project is, above all, a human adventure that can't be built overnight and we feel the pressure and the responsibility to create one of the most immersive games ever, one that makes no compromises. Thank you for your support!"

And in the comments, fans are stoked Unrecord is a key step closer to releasing.

One posted a meme of Jurgen Klopp with him saying: "I cried, to be honest."

Another said: "Congrats! Respect on carving your own path without publishers."

"Great!" one exclaimed. "Wonderful announcement, take your time to polish every aspects even though I can't wait to experience the game."

Another posted a gif that said: "I will be watching."

"It's going to be huge," one declared.

"Awesome news," another agreed.

One said: "Congrats! Really happy for you, and excited for the game 👍"

"Can't wait to see more of this game," another posted.

