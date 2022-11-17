Former SNL star Pete Davidson has been linked to model Emily Ratajkowski - boosting his reputation for dating high-profile women in Hollywood.

From Ariana Grande to Kim Kardashian, Davidson, 29, has become synonymous with dating A-listers.

Not only is his name synonymous with Bick Dick Energy, he's now become a meme thanks to Twitter users suggesting unexpected people (and things) he could date next.

Across the social media platform, people photoshopped pictures of Davidson with different characters or celebrities, joking about his potential next relationship.

"Pete Davidson spotted holding hands with the Riddler in NYC," one person wrote.

"Pete Davidson and The Mother are reportedly dating," a Twitter user joked.

Celebrities like Nathan Fielder and Jamie Lee Curtis got dragged into the Davidson jokes as well.

Another person joked that Davidson was "spotted" with former President of Ireland, Mary McAleese.



While obviously a joke, it's not too far-fetched that someone like McAleese could fall for Davidson.

Even Dionne Warwick, 81, and Martha Stewart, 81, have expressed their romantic opinions of the comedian.

He may stick to women in Hollywood, but Davidson has dated people of all ages. He dated Kate Beckinsale who is nearly 20 years his senior and Kardashian who is approximately 13 years his senior.

Since he has a wide range of girlfriends, some joked about inanimate objects Davidson could date. Like Hetty the Hoover.

Or Dillion T. Pickles from the Portland Pickles.

While people joked about Davidson's relationships, one Twitter user had a very serious thought about who his next girlfriend should be.

"I think Pete Davidson should date, and I mean this so seriously, Julia Fox I think they would be soul mates," a Twitter user wrote.

For some reason, we could see it.

