Piers Morgan has made his anger known about Matt Hancock appearing on I'm A Celebrity - so when the broadcaster bumped into the disgraced MP at Heathrow Airport, he noted the encounter was "awks."

The Talk TV presenter was one of the many voices who criticised the former health secretary for entering the Australian jungle while he was still a sitting MP for West Suffolk.

Upon hearing the news, Morgan didn't hold back as he said: "I’m actually glad you’re going to a remote, tarantula-infested jungle on the opposite side of the world," he said during last night's episode of Uncensored (November 1).

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"On behalf of the entire British public... I hope you stay there."

Morgan even broadcasted his programme Piers Morgan Uncensoredlive from a pub in Hancock's local constituency where he held a surgery for "abandoned constituents."

Hancock ended up making it to the final of the reality show in which Morgan expressed his anger.

"That Matt Hancock, who should be doing his job as an MP, may win I’m A Celebrity after his appalling handling of the pandemic & shameful sacking for breaking his own lockdown rules, is a damning indictment of the celebrification of politics & the British public’s amnesia," Morgan tweeted.

It seems that Hancock has now touched down in England, and managed to bump into Morgan by chance upon returning from his travels.

"Just bumped into Matt Hancock at Heathrow. I told him I’d been giving him a good kicking the entire time he was in the jungle. He said he knew. It was the purest personification of #Awks," Morgan tweeted, recalling the encounter.

Piers Morgan revealed the awkward interaction he had with Matt Hancock at Heathrow Airport Twitter/piersmorgan

In the end, the politician came third behind Hollyoaks star Owen Warner who came second and ex-Lioness player Jill Scott who was crowned Queen of the Jungle.



Now, Hancock returns to his job as the West Suffolk MP but did lose the Tory whip when he decided to enter the jungle.

Viewers will get to see more of this year's campmates with The Coming Out Show which is set to air on Thursday night (December 1) at 9PM on ITV 1.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.