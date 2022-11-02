Piers Morgan brutally responds to Matt Hancock joining I'm A Celeb

Piers Morgan brutally reacted to Matt Hancock entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle, by saying he hopes the former health secretary "stays there".

Following weeks of rumours, it was confirmed that Hancock would be an extra campmate in this year's show.

"I’m actually glad you’re going to a remote, tarantula-infested jungle on the opposite side of the world," he said during last night's episode of Uncensored (1 November).

"On behalf of the entire British public... I hope you stay there."

