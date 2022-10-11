A "psychic" in Birmingham says King Charles III would only last seven years on the thrown before abdicating it to Prince William.

He also said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would separate and he would rejoin the Royal Family.

According to BirminghamLive, John Hughes, the psychic in question, runs his own company, We Are Namaste.

The company, originally a shop, had to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, Hughes hosts sessions from his house in Sutton Coldfield.

It was revealed that Hughes' grandmother was a clairvoyant, and he believes his gifts in speaking the dead and predicting the future are hereditary.

With lit incense candles and ambient music, Hughes looked at a picture of King Charles and foretold the new monarch's future for the Royal Family.

"I think he's struggling. King Charles is worried about the future, one million per cent it's going through his mind whether he can do the job," Hughes told BirminghamLive.

"He is modern enough to become a modern King. I see Meghan and Harry splitting up within the next two years; I see something going on there," he added about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He also mentioned that he sees Prince Harry rejoining the Royal Family, where the king "will reselect his position within the Royal Family."

Soon after, Hughes spoke about King Charles abdicating the throne in the future.

"Within seven years, I think Charles will realise that he wants to abdicate. For the simple reason that he doesn't want to waste millions of pounds on a state funeral again. William will take over the role within the next seven years," he said.



Hughes continued on to say that Queen Elizabeth II couldn't abdicate the throne because of all the "trauma" she endured with her son Prince Andrew and former daughter-in-law, the late Princess Diana.

He continued: "I know that Charles will not be able to fulfill his mother's boots. It's too much of a big job, so he will restructure the Royal Family and put a young King in."

Hughes, who worked in marketing and sales and marketing for 45 years, also works with various charities to give back profits he earns from psychic readings.

Hughes sets a goal to raise around £20,000 annually from his psychic sessions to go to various charities.

The sessions include giving people the opportunity to connect with their departed loved ones, manage and understand current, past and future relationships and plan for the future to ensure happiness.

