Rihanna's baby had two stylists on photoshoot even though he only wore a diaper

Rihanna fans are loving life at the moment, after the singer's recent Super Bowl halftime show performance and now her, A$AP Rocky and their son are British Vogue's March cover stars.

While many are delighted to see more photos of the A-list couple's bundle of joy, some have spotted an interesting detail in the post caption from British Vogue editor, Edward Enninful.

Sharing various photos from the photoshoot, Enninful wrote: "Baby photographed by @InezAndVinoodh and styled by moi, with #ASAPRocky and baby’s stylist @Henson, hair by @YusefHairNYC, haircare by @NaphiisBeautifulHair, make-up by #KanakoTakase, nails by @KimmieKyees, Vogue entertainment director-at-large @JillDemling, set design by @JillCNicholls and production by @Brachfeld_, with thanks to Vivi Nevo and Bert Hedaya."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Some have noticed how the editor detailed that he had done the styling and also gave a mention to the "baby's stylist @Henson."

But the nine month old baby was only wearing a nappy in the pictures (a black nappy on the cover photo and white for the other snaps).

It led to people pointing this out in the comments, as they couldn't believe the tot had his own stylist - perhaps making him the coolest baby ever.

One person said: "HOLD UP! Wait a minute! The 'baby’s STYLIST?'"

"This is no shade. Of course I love Rihanna! Please let us know how the baby was 'styled'?" another person asked.

Someone else added: "What that baby’s stylist do? Put a diaper on him?"

"I love this so much," a fourth person commented. "And I think it’s kinda cool that this baby has all these Vogue people running for him. What a dream."

Meanwhile, Rihanna posted the images on her social media and proved to be a doting mum as she captioned a post of her son: "my perfect baby!!!" and another "my son so fine! Idc idc idc!."

The singer who revealed she is pregnant with her second child at her Super Bowl halftime show also shared in her post caption how she was pregnant at the British Vogue photoshoot but didn't know at the time.

"How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue," she added.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.