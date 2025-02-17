Blake Lively 'shocked' by Ryan Reynolds' SNL50 comment amid 'It Ends with Us' drama

Saturday Night Live marked its 50th anniversary with a star-studded, three-hour SNL50: The Anniversary Special this weekend, leaving fans reminiscing about the show's most unforgettable moments.

Among the highlights was Ryan Reynolds' offhand comment dismissing the drama surrounding It Ends with Us, which left his wife, Blake Lively, visibly taken aback.

When hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey spotted the Deadpool star in the crowd alongside his wife, they casually said: "Ryan, how's it going?"

Reynolds stood up while Lively flashed a smile beside him. "Great, why, what have you heard?" he joked.

The footage captured Lively’s shocked expression, and while it seemed like a scripted comedic moment, many fans speculated that she was caught off guard by the unexpected remark.

"Oooh Blake was not happy with that one," one viewer chimed in, as another penned: "Blake was shook."

Meanwhile, others used the moment as an opportunity for memes:

Surprisingly, Kevin Costner also went viral for his nonchalant reaction as the rest of the crowd burst into laughter.

"No mercy for Ryan Reynolds from Kevin Costner at #SNL50," one highlighted.

Since the release of It Ends with Us back in August, there has been an onslaught of back-and-forths and allegations, with Lively filing a lawsuit in December alleging sexual harassment and launching a campaign to "destroy" her reputation.

It came after speculation of a feud on set after the pair carried out press duties separately and were not seen interviewed together.

Justin Baldoni's attorney suggested the lawsuit was Lively trying to "fix her negative reputation." He added that the claims are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."

The Man Enough podcast host and actor Baldoni has since delivered a $400 million (£321m) counter lawsuit with his attorney Bryan Freedman containing allegations of civil extortion, defamation and false light invasion of privacy.

