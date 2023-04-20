Ryan Reynolds promises to make dying Wrexham fan's wish come true

Ryan Reynolds has pledged to make a dying Wrexham fan's wish come true by promising to meet him during Saturday's game against Boreham Wood.

Jay Fear, a 45-year-old supporter of the club, was sadly diagnosed with terminal appendix cancer. One of his dreams is to meet the actor and Wrexham co-owner.

"I've always loved Ryan Reynolds - ever since Van Wilder. I remember watching that for the first time and thinking that guy was cool," Jay told the BBC.

"I started watching the [Welcome to] Wrexham programme on Disney Plus and when you watch that you can't help but love Wrexham.

"It would be so nice to go to a Wrexham game and actually meet Ryan Reynolds at the same time."

When approached by BBC reporter Peter Gillibrand about Jay's hope of meeting his idol, Reynolds responded: "I'll find him. Any idea where he's sitting?"

It comes after Wrexham fans were thrilled over the future of the club when Reynolds announced he had sold one of his companies for over £1 billion.

Earlier this month, T-Mobile announced the actor had sold his wireless provider company, Mint Mobile, for the large sum of money. The sale prompted fans to turn to social media to fantasise about the club's potential new players – given budget is no longer an issue.

The club, which marks the world's third oldest professional association football team, was experiencing financial hardship before Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's purchase.

Since the two acquired the team, they’ve drawn up positive press and awareness for the Welsh football club team. The team has also risen in rankings and are on the verge of promotion back to the football league, needing just one point against Boreham Wood to go up.

