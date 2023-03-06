Selena Gomez urges fans to 'be kinder' as Hailey Bieber trolling craze continues

Singer and actress Selena Gomez has urged fans to stop trolling Hailey Beiber online amid ongoing speculation of a feud between the two.

Gomez was involved in an on-off relationship with singer Justin Bieber for years before he went on to marry Hailey. The proposal to Hailey came two months after the pair broke up for the final time.

Due to their entangled history, fans have long suspected there is a feud between the two celebrities.

This rumour was recently fuelled when Beiber’s friend Kylie Jenner uploaded an Instagram story that many believed was her mocking Gomez for accidentally laminating her eyebrows too much.

There are also rumours that Justin got in on the Gomez digs too, as pictures from his recent 29th birthday party showed that the singer gave out silver lighters engraved with the words: “I am so grateful that I didn’t end up with that what I thought I wanted.”

Comments online have criticised the pair for being “obsessed” with Gomez and her fans have been trolling Bieber on social media.

But now, Gomez has reached out to her fandom directly to urge them to stop for the sake of everyone’s “mental health”.

On TikTok, Gomez wrote: “Please, please be kinder and consider others’ mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

Amid the drama, Jenner is thought to have lost half a million followers while Bieber’s follower count has gone down from 50.7 million followers to 49.4 million.

