From comedic parodies to being given the remix treatment, the internet has certainly been creative when it comes to covering Will Smith's now-infamous smack on Chris Rock at this year's Oscars - but now it has been reimagined as two of Smith's and Rock's most iconic characters.

In an animated crossover no one expected, YouTuber Lolathon (@VRLolathon) created an animated version of the scene, with Smith replaced as his character Oscar the comical fish from the 2004 film Shark's Tale, while Rock is his character from Madagascar (2005), the excitable zebra Marty.

Using the audio from the actual clip, Oscar can be seen walking up to Marty - who is laughing awkwardly - before the fish smack him in the face with his fin, before walking back off stage as Smith did.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Oh wow," Marty's face mimes Rock's dazed reaction.

Smith made headlines recently when he slapped Rock who was hosting the Academy Awards after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith's appearance.

Along with the spoof video, the YouTuber admitted he couldn't resist creating the scene and tweeted: "I had to do it..."

Since tweeting the animation, the video has received over 700,000 likes, along with 140,000 retweets and counting, with people sharing how they couldn't quite believe what they were watching - but were entertained nevertheless.





















Some people couldn't help but think there was an additional character to the scene that was missing, Gloria the hippo in Madagascar - played by none other than Pinkett-Smith because everyone is connected in Hollywood.















They do say life imitates art, and some artists decided to draw their own version of Smith's and Rock's characters from the famous moment.











Perhaps this could be the makings of a potential new Shark Tale/Madagascar crossover movie?





Given that Smith has since publicly apologised to Rock for slapping him, fans can only hope.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.