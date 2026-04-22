Sydney Sweeney cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2 is reportedly cut out

Sydney Sweeney is currently on our screens in Euphoria, but her reported cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2 has apparently been cut.

The eagerly awaited sequel after the beloved 2006 film sees a reunion between Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) and her former Runway colleagues Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Nigel Kipling (Stanley Tucci), to save the fashion magazine from disaster in an ever-changing media landscape, and the threat of a scandal.

To help them on their quest, they sought help from former Runway assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who now works as the head of Dior's United States operation.

During the film, the trio heads to the Dior office seeking to get Emily on board.

In the three-minute cut scene, Sweeney played herself, who was a celebrity client of Emily's. But this introduction to Emily's character featuring Sweeney has since been axed.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the scene was removed because it did not work structurally with the rest of the sequence, and the decision to remove it was a difficult one.

Photo by Angel Delgado/Getty Images for Disney

The Devil Wears Prada 2 sees the return of Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt.



There are also some new faces joining the sequel, including Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Simone Ashley, Caleb Hearon, Patrick Brammall, Rachel Bloom, and Kenneth Branagh, among others.

Not long until we can watch the film, as The Devil Wears Prada 2 is out in cinemas on May 1.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Euphoria’s Cassie has fallen into the ‘upgrade trap’ - but what is it? and Sydney Sweeney's 'weird ass baby scene' in Euphoria sparks debate.

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