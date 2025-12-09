Jasmine Crockett uses Trump calling her 'low IQ' to announce 'iconic' Senate bid

When Jasmine Crockett announced her bid for the U.S. Senate, she didn’t offer a conventional political speech; she flipped the script.

In her campaign video, she silently stared at the camera while the voice of Donald Trump played in the background, calling her a “very low IQ person.”

Then she turned, arms crossed, smiled, and made it clear: she was coming for him.

For Crockett, already known for fiery speeches and confrontations, using Trump’s own insults as the launch pad for her campaign is a masterstroke.

It highlights a rising political moment in Texas: a Black woman with ambition and grit is ready to fight back, and no longer willing to be dismissed.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.