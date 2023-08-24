A round-up of all the Taylor's Version songs teased on Prime Video

Taylor Swift is currently in the middle of releasing the re-recorded versions of her six albums, and there have been various ways she has teased upcoming releases.

One example is dropping snippets in Prime Video shows and trailers such as The Summer I Turned Pretty and most recently Wilderness.

While 1989 (Taylor's Version) is set to be released on October 27, there has been a release date yet for the remaining re-records - reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version).

Here is a list of the re-recorded songs that have been teased on Prime Video shows:

'This Love' - from 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Show - The Summer I Turned Pretty (season one)

Ahead of the 1989 (Taylor's Version) release date announcement, Swift had already dropped two tracks from the 2014 album and this included the song 'This Love'.

The first chance fans could listen to the re-record was in the first season trailer of The Summer I Turned Pretty and it was also used in the show too.

In an Instagram post announcing the news last year on May 6, Swift wrote: "Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of This Love in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!!



"I’ve always been so proud of this song and I’m very 🥺🥺🥺 about this turn of events - This Love (Taylor’s Version) comes out tonight at m i d n i g h t!"





'Back To December' - from Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

Show - The Summer I Turned Pretty (season two)

Swifties were overjoyed when the re-recorded version of 'Back to December' - a fan favourite from Speak Now (Taylor's Version) was used in the season two trailer of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

"Go back to summer. watch the official trailer for season 2 of the summer i turned pretty, featuring “back to december (taylor’s version)” by @taylorswift," the show's official Instagram announced in June.

This came ahead of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) being released on July 7 this year.









'Delicate' - from reputation(Taylor's Version)

Show - The Summer I Turned Pretty (season two)

There wasn't just one Swift track that was teased, there were two with the second being 'Delicate' from reputation (Taylor's Version) which was used in the pool scene with Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalengo).

This was the first indication to Swifties that a song from reputation had been re-recorded - however this is yet to be released.

@jennyhan Is it too soon to do this yet? (Taylor’s version) #thesummeriturnedpretty #behindthescenes #lolatung #gavincasalegno





'Look What You Made Me Do' from reputation (Taylor's Version)

Show - Wilderness

The re-recorded version of the singer's first single from her 2017 album reputationcan be heard in the trailer for Prime Video U.K.’s Wilderness.

Starring Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson and Eric Balfour, the thriller series is set to be released on September 15 on the streaming service platform.

Like 'Delicate', this version has not yet been released and there has been no date announced yet at the time of writing.

@primevideouk Another day another drama, but all she thinks about is karma…. Your first look at #Wilderness, featuring “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” by @Taylor Swift coming to Prime Video on the 15th September 🐍





With four songs teased via Prime Video, Swifties will be sure to listen out for any other possible re-recording clip in the future.

