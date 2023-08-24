Viral singing Taylor Swift concert security guard 'fired' after posing for photos

A security guard who went viral for belting out Taylor Swift tracks alongside fans at Minneapolis claims he has been fired, after concert-goers took photos and filmed him in front of the singer.

Calvin Denker admits he holds 'no grudges' though, as he got to work the 'coolest concert ever'.

"My former security company said that they had a rule against taking photos with any of their performers...", he told his new fans on social media.

"Every photo of me from that night was from behind the barricade, like any other photo from a fan would be."

