Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has come and gone, with the star now gearing up to relive it through a brand-new documentary set to hit screens on 12 December.

Unsurprisingly, fans are counting down the hours, with diehard Swifties doing just about anything to show support for their favourite star.

Speaking of reliving the iconic tour era, attention has returned to one fan who tried to sell her used contact lenses for a staggering $10,000.

The reason? They had witnessed Swift's tour.

Screenshots of the since-deleted listing on Depop have been circulating across social media.

"Contacts that have seen Taylor Swift's Eras Tour," the product description read, along with 12 likes in 13 hours.

The fun was short-lived, as the ad was swiftly removed, and the fan insisted it was just a joke.

That didn’t stop the comments from rolling in, however. One wrote: "We love a business woman."

Another quipped: "Is the image quality still pretty good? Will I be able to see the concert clearly?"

A third joked: "The thing is, there are actually Swifties who'll buy them..."

Swift's The End of an Era docuseries is set to debut on Disney+ on 12 December.

"It was the End of an Era and we knew it," Swift shared in an announcement back in October. "We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety."

