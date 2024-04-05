Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly take big step forward in their relationship

A report from Us Weeklyclaims that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are preparing to take the next big step in their relationship: moving in together.

The report shares that the couple are discussing "living together full-time". But for two busy people with schedules that take them all of the country, and for Swift, the world, what does that look like?

According to the publication, during Kelce's football season they would live at his house in Kansas City, Missouri. During off-season, they would then split their time between Swift's New York City and Los Angeles homes.

A source told the outlet that, despite speculation, "there's no rush [to get engaged]". The pair are "having so much fun and enjoying things [...] it's a very healthy relationship. Things are very serious, and they're both thinking of the next steps."

The couple were recently spotted on vacation in the Bahamas, and have been spending time together in Los Angeles whilst Swift is on a break from her Eras Tour and Kelce is not training for the NFL season.

The same source said the pair plan to go away soon before Swift's tour starts again in May and Kelce has to go back to Kansas City in late April.

“They’re planning on getting away again soon,” that source said. “They want peace and quiet. They’ve talked about Aspen and Lake Tahoe because it’s easier for them to go somewhere in the U.S. untracked.”

Another source said they also plan to go to Coachella, saying "They both want to see Lana Del Rey and [Jack Antonoff’s band] Bleachers,” as the two musicians are good friends with the couple.

Whilst, understandably, the pair haven't shared their summer plans publicly, Kelce did say in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he would be travelling with Swift in Europe to attend some of her shows.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” he said. “I played at Wembley once, and I don’t even think we filled that thing up.”

