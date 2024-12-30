Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning recreate ‘holding space’ meme

Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning hilariously recreated the viral "holding space" meme when they sat down with the journalist behind the meme from an interview with Wickedstars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

“I've seen this week that people are taking the lyrics of 'Defying Gravity' and really holding space with that and feeling power in that," Out’s and The Advocate's Tracy E Gilchrist informed the actors who play Glinda and Elphaba in the film adaptation.

"Would you touch on that moment in the film Elphaba has been banished and yet she comes into her full power at that moment of the worst time?"

Erivo replied: "I didn't know that that was happening... that's really powerful. That's what I wanted."

Grande then held Eviro's finger, as the British actor added: "I think it's really important in that moment to not allow the things that have hurt her, that have stripped her of her humanity, to keep her down."

After going viral, Gilchrist sat down with Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning to discuss their roles in the new Bob Dylan biopic,A Complete Unknown, where she referenced her famous meme.

Gilchrist, who was reporting for The Advocate, joked: "First I just want to let you know that I am holding space for you."

The actors immediately clocked the iconic quote.

“Thank you,” Fanning responded. “I’m starstruck seeing you," as Chalamet agreed: "Yeah, I am starstruck."

The two co-stars then re-created the viral "finger-holding" meme as all three of them shared a laugh together.

Chalamet later said: "It's an honour talking to you, I feel sort of starstruck."

Fanning agreed: "You walked in and I was like, 'Tracy!' There's nothing that we can do that can trump what happened."

"I was like 'holy s*** this better be good'," Chalamet said, as Gilchrist chucked at their reaction.

"There's nothing we can do that can trump what happened, you know what I mean," Fanning admitted, as Gilchrist said she "loved" the actor's "energy".

Speaking with Out, Gilchrist shared how the viral moment has been "the wildest ride of my life, filled with so much laughter and joy" and described her funny moment with Chalamet and Fanning as "hilariously surreal".

"Timothée said he couldn't believe he was talking to me," the journalist added. "And I'm sitting there thinking the same about them; these actors I've watched and admired for years. It was an unexpected, adorable, and hilarious moment. I feel very lucky."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.