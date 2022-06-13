Former Scientologist Leah Remini has criticised Tom Cruise and warned fans not to let his “charm fool you”.

Amid the release of Cruise’s latest film Top Gun: Maverick, Remini has called out Cruise and his links to Scientology.

Scientology has been described as a religion, a cult and a business. It is a set of beliefs and practices invented by author L. Ron Hubbard and its followers believe that human beings are immortal spirits that reside in physical bodies.

The church has been involved in a number of controversies, including accusations of abuse and human trafficking.

Remini, who left Scientology in 2003 and has since become a vocal critic of the church, has personally interacted with Cruise – a high-profile member – and attended the star’s wedding to Katie Holmes 2006.

The former member of Scientology previously claimed in her 2015 biography that she was allowed to meet Cruise after donating $1 million to the International Association of Scientology, but the church has denied her claims.

In it, she wrote: “The mere fact that I was fit to be in Tom’s presence was a huge compliment. The actor wasn’t just an A-list movie star but a pillar of the church.”

In 2018, she also alleged that Cruise is “very aware of the abuses that go on in Scientology” and alleged, “he's been part of it”.

Now, Remini has doubled down on her accusations, repeating her claims that the actor knows what goes on.

In a post on Twitter, Remini shared a screengrab of a Facebook post from Claire Headley – another former member of the church that has been highly critical of its practices.

Within the post, she called Cruise’s actions “crimes against humanity”.

Remini shared the post and wrote: “Thank you to my friend @claireheadley for your courage.

“You have continued to speak out despite the non-stop attacks from Scientology.

“And as Claire says in her post below, Tom Cruise knows exactly what goes on in Scientology.

“Don’t let the movie star charm fool you.”

