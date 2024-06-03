Travis Kelce remains silent after being asked about making Taylor Swift 'an honest woman'

At this point, a lot of people are invested in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship - including actor Jason Sudeikis who asked the NFL player when he's going to pop the question.

During the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City, the Ted Lasso star put Kelce on the spot and the clip has been making rounds on social media.

“Hey Travis, real talk OK, just the guys here," Sudeikis said, sat at a table with Robert Smigel, George Wendt as well as Kelce.



He then angled his sunglasses as he looked at the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and asked: "Hey, when are you going to make an honest woman out of her?"

This prompted loud cheers from the audience as Kelce simply smiled and rubbed his question but didn't respond with an answer.

“Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore,” Sudeikis chimed.

Engagement rumours between Swift and Kelce - who first started dating in September last year - have been swirling recently as a source told Page Six that Kelce has plans to pop the question.

“Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan," the insider told the publication back in January. "They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July."

Kelce co-hosts the New Heights podcast with his brother and former NFL player Jason Kelce, and listeners believe a wedding-related hint was dropped in a recent episode.

The topic of discussion was their favourite Adam Sandler movie characters where Travis commented that Jason was like “either Bobby Boucher or ‘The Wedding Singer."

To which Jason remarked: "I was gonna go ‘Wedding Singer’ maybe for you," as he then silently stared at the camera, prompting chuckles from his younger brother.

Elsewhere, Travis Kelce 'confirms' new Taylor Swift track is about him, and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce take big step forward in relationship.

