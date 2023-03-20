Jason Sudeikis sparks Ted Lasso invasion at White House press briefing

The White House Press Briefing room was overtaken by the cast of Ted Lasso on Monday.

Appearing at the podium, Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso, spoke to reporters about the importance of mental health as season three of his hit Apple TV show airs.

“While it’s easier said than done, we also have to know that we shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help ourselves,” Sudeikis said. “That does take a lot, especially when it’s something that has such a negative stigma to it such as mental health.”

Ted Lasso is known for its feel-good vibe, even as the characters navigate difficult situations.

The show addresses anxiety, depression, and grief while spreading messages of hope and positivity.

Standing behind Sudeikis were notable members of the cast including Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), and Toheeb Jimoh (Sam Obisanya).

“Check in with you know, your neighbor, your co-worker, your friends, your family, and ask how they’re doing and listen,” Sudeikis said.

After calling on people to ask for help when needed and look out for each other, Sudeikis decided to take a question from the sea of reporters.

Of course, he picked out a familiar-looking face - James Lance, who plays reporter Trent Crimm from The Independent on the show.

“How do you feel about Kansas City being named as one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup,” Lance asked as Crimm.

Sudeikis, channeling his inner Lasso replied, “Oh, here I was hoping for a softball,” before expressing his excitement.

Sudeikis and the Ted Lasso cast are set to meet with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden later on Monday.

The Ted Lasso star said the White House is “working very hard” to make sure Americans have access to mental health resources.

