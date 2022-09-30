Trevor Noah has announced he is leaving The Daily Show after hosting the satirical news talk show for seven years to focus on his standup comedy.

The 38-year-old South African comedian joined the show back in 2015 replacing former host Jon Stewart, and was relatively unknown to American audiences at the time.

Since then Noah went on to become a household name (with some controversies on Twitter and the show along the way), winning a number of television awards as he covered big events such as the US elections, the Black Lives Matter movement and Covid.

In a special message to fans, he said: "I’ve loved hosting the show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I have loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly sh***y on the worst days.

"You know, we’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time."



Here are some of Noah's best moments as The Daily Show host:



Powerful speech on George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement (2020)

When protests took place after the death of George Floyd, Noah made an emotional speech on systemic racism within the US.

"While everyone is facing the battle against coronavirus, Black people in America are still facing the battle against racism… and coronavirus," he said.

"If you felt unease watching that Target being looted, try to imagine how it must feel for black Americans when they watch themselves being looted every single day. Police in America are looting Black bodies."





On Trump telling the truth about his lying (2017)

After Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, he began hosting rallies as part of his "thank you" tour in the places that secured his win and Noah noted how the "Truth Trump" is coming out.

"The Donald voices some political opinion and then Truth Trump slips in and tells you the real deal," Noah said.





Racial disparity in Europe's treatment of refugees (2022)

Noah slammed the double standard between how African and Middle Eastern refugees are treated when fleeing to Europe in comparison to Ukrainians fleeing their country amid the Russian invasion.

He noted how Eastern Europe has been "so willing and able to accept a million people coming into their countries in just a few days when just recently they didn't seem to have any space for a different group of refugees."





Queen Elizabeth II's death (2022)

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on September 8 this month after 70 years on the throne.

While people mourned the monarch (even queuing for hours to see her lying-in-state), Noah provided the perfect explanation as to why not everyone will be mourning the Queen's death.

"I'm shocked that people want others who were under the British Empire to share the same level of mourning," he said.

"You can't expect people to show respect for something that never respected them."





Roasting Brits about Brexit (2021)

Noah took the opportunity to troll the UK about Brexit after it caused fuel shortages last year that impacted drivers as a result of HGV lorry driver shortages and panic buying from customers.

In the clip, Noah explained: “So basically what happened, is the UK passed Brexit because they were all sick of the ‘dirty foreigners' coming in and taking their jobs and now there’s a fuel crisis - partly because ‘dirty foreigners’ are the ones driving all the dirty gasoline trucks."





Creates video game concept to share a serious message about gun laws (2019)

In the wake of the deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, back in 2019, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy and Texas lieutenant governor Dan Patrick both said video games were to blame.



Noah responded to this by unveiling The Legislator: License to Bill where the player attempts to usher their new firearms bill through the corridors of power without becoming distracted by NRA funding or offers to water down their motion before taking on the final boss, McConnell himself.





Noah calls Ivanka Trump a "liar" (2017)

In 2017, Noah called out Ivanka Trump as a "liar" after she was appointed as an official government employee in her father's administration despite previously claiming she would not be in an interview with 60 Minutes in November 2016.

“Look, we all knew that Donald couldn’t stand to be apart from Ivanka,” Noah said on Thursday's show. “In his four-year term, he was eventually going to find some way to bring her in. But two months? I’m shocked - two months in? This guy has the patience of a toddler.”





Why he feels bad for Liz Truss (2022)

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah says he "feels bad for Liz Truss" after she's become unpopular due to the controversial mini-Budget causing the pound to tank.

"At some point, can we admit that even life-long politicians don't actually know what they're doing?" he asked.





Joking with Barack Obama over "birther" conspiracy theory (2020)

TONIGHT @ 11/10c: President Obama on Roasting Trump, Private Life, and His Legacy | The Daily Show www.youtube.com

While Noah is used to cracking jokes, former president Barack Obama was a guest on the show in 2020 where he had a laugh about the conspiracy theory that he was not born in the US.

"I should roast people I admire more. I’ll start roasting you, man," he jested to Noah, who was born in South Africa.

"Although you weren’t born here,” he added. “But, look, I was able to get away with it, apparently.”





Noah's interview with Greta Thunberg (2019)



Noah's interview with climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2019 garnered widespread praise, as the then-16-year-old who travelled to the US via a zero-emissions boat trip across the Atlantic, discussed her thoughts on New York City and what humans can do to prevent climate change.

