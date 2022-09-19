Trevor Noah is being praised for his rational explanation as to why some countries are choosing not to mourn the Queen's death.

The host, who was brought up in South Africa, pointed out how his traditions were made British.

"I'm shocked that people want others who were under the British Empire to share the same level of mourning," he said on The Daily Show.

"You can't expect people to show respect for something that never respected them."



