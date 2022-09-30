Emotional moment Trevor Noah announces he's leaving the Daily Show after seven years

Trevor Noah has announced he's leaving late-night talk show, The Daily Show after seven years as host.

"I realised that after these seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way, honestly", the 38-year-old said of his departure.

"I've loved hosting the show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I've loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s*** on the worst days."

Noah hasn't specified what's next for him.

