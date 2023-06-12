Man who learnt to speak English from Domino's pizza menu has opened up his own store

A pizza shop worker-turned-entrepreneur has revealed how learning English via a Domino's menu inspired him to open his own franchise.

Alok Yadav, from India, joined the chain as a cleaner 16 years ago, and has just cut the ribbon on his first store in Swaffham, Norfolk.

“As I was young, I’d only heard of onions and tomatoes, so I had to learn the names of the other toppings and how to say them", he said.

“We spent hours in the flat above the shop going through the phone greeting and working on the toppings."

Within a year he'd become general manager, and now hopes to keep growing franchises from the corporate side of the company.

