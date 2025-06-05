After months of rumours swirling faster than a White Lotus plot twist, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood have finally opened up about really happened - or rather, what didn’t happen - behind the scenes of season three.

In a joint interview forVariety, the pair candidly shut down speculation that something suspicious was going on during the hotly anticipated show. Rumours intensified when Jason Isaacs suggested there wasBTSdrama,callingitatan"off-screenWhiteLotus" with actors forming alliances and breaking them due to being cooped up in the same accommodation for seven months together.

While Isaacs didn’t name names, fans were quick to theorise whether it had anything to do with Aimee Lou and Goggins, given he later unfollowed her off Instagram.

However, in the latest interview between the two, Goggins assured fans that the feud never existed and opened up about the heartbreaking reason he wanted to disconnect from the White Lotus role and the Thailand filming location.

Getty Images

Goggins explained that he unfollowed his co-star after wanting closure from the show, comparing it to another instance while wrapping up Justified.

“When I left Justified, I went up to Tim [Olyphant], and I hugged him and I said, ‘I love you, and I hope I see you in rooms for the rest of my life.’ I didn’t talk to him for almost two years. I’ve done that with every single thing that I’ve done,” he said.

The actor opened up about the struggles filming in Thailand, saying that it brought back memories of his personal travels following the death of his first wife, Leanne Knight, in 2004.

“My catharsis in this experience was different than other people’s, because of my history in this place,” Goggins told the outlet, as he began to cry. “I knew what we had gone through, and I knew how close that we had gotten, and I needed to begin to process saying goodbye to Rick and Chelsea.”

“And I knew that that was going to take a while for me, so I let her know, this is what I’ve gotta do.

"And she was extremely supportive about that.”

“I needed to just back away from everyone. I haven’t spoken to anyone. I couldn’t handle it. Judge me or don’t. I don’t give a f*** what you think. This is my process. Rick means everything to me, and Chelsea means everything to me. And so that’s what I needed to do for me to process all of this,” he continued.

The White Lotus fans were thrilled to learn the so-called feud was nothing more than social media talk, with one writing: “Whew, good to know there’s no drama behind the scenes. Their characters had enough. So happy to see them together.”

Another quipped: “Now these are White Lotus stars we care about.”

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: “These are his boundaries and his process. Nothing weird with that.”

You should also read…

●WaltonGogginsreactstobeingdubbeda'greasyheartthrob'duringSNLdebut

●TheWhiteLotus'WaltonGogginshasatragicconnectiontoThailandawayfromshow

Signup to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Howtojoin the indy100's free WhatsApp channel