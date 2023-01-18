Audience member heckled Whoopi Goldberg as 'old broad' and immediately regretted it

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg didn’t have time for the antics, slamming an audience member for calling her an “old broad.”

First reported by Entertainment Weekly, the debacle went down on Wednesday’s episode.

As the co-hosts came out onto the stage to take their seats at the table, an audience member shouted, “you old broad,” which was loud enough for Goldberg to hear.

“Did you just call me an old broad?” the Oscar-winner snaps before coming up with an impressive comeback.

“I was like, ‘Hey, it’s Wednesday, and I aman old broad and happy about it,’” Goldberg added. Soon after, the camera cuts to a woman nodding her head in agreement in the audience.

She was wearing a massive black fur hat and purple attire. Fellow co-host Sunny Hostin jumped in, letting her know that being an “old broad” is a great alternative.

“The alternative is not attractive to any of us. We all want to be old broads and old dudes, you know?” Goldberg said.

For the duration of the show, the woman became a focal point for the cameraman.

This is not the only time Goldberg has been in the middle of some controversial situations.

In October 2022, she slammed a film critic for assuming she was wearing a “distracting: fat suit in the film Till, which is about Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of the 14-year-old African American boy who was tortured and murdered over accusations that he offended a white woman.

“But you should know that was not a fat suit; that was me. It’s OK not be a fan of movie, but you want to leave people’s looks out. Just comment on the acting,” she said.

And in December 2022, Goldberg apologised for repeating adverse comments about the Holocaust that got her suspended from ABC.

“It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments,” she said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone.

Goldberg further noted that she is still “learning a lot” and believes the horrific historical moment “was about race.”

“I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people,” she added.

