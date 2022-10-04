Whoopi Goldberg scolds film critic who said she was wearing a 'fat suit'

Whoopi Goldberg has taken aim at a film critic who claimed she wore a 'distracting' fat suit in Till - despite her not having one.

The film, based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, recently premiered at New York Film Festival.

“I don’t really care about how you felt about the movie,” Goldberg said on The View.

“But you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me. It’s OK not be a fan of movie, but you want to leave people’s looks out. Just comment on the acting.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.