Why is Cilla Black trending? Late star's funniest moments are going viral

Anyone who has been on Twitter/X this week will perhaps have noticed that Cilla Black has been trending on the platform as people remember her funniest moments.

The late singer and TV presenter entertained audiences with a career spanning over five decades, with sixties hits such as "Anyone Who Had a Heart" and "You're My World" before hosting her own BBC variety show, Cilla from 1968 to 1976.

She continued to be a permanent fixture on our screens as the host of Blind Date (1985-2003) Surprise Surprise (1984-2001), and The Moment of Truth (1998-2001)

The year 2013 marked a significant milestone for Cilla, having worked 50 years in the entertainment industry.

In 2015, she passed away aged 72 following a fall and suffering from a stroke at her holiday villa in Spain.

Tributes poured in for the Liverpudlian and at her funeral including from fellow singer-turned-TV presenter and close friend Paul O’Grady (who later passed away earlier this year).

"If I had to sum Cilla up in one word it would be ‘laughter’. Because that’s all we did. We got up to a lot of trouble but we laughed while we were doing it," he said.

We're all a bit clueless as to how this trend began but nevertheless, the memories have been entertaining to read and watch - here are some of Cilla's best and funniest moments:

When she quit Blind Date - while live on air





Her favourite snack was an Oxo cube rubbed into an orange









"All Night Long" (Cilla's Version)





Performing 'Eye of the Tiger' down at a local leisure centre









She called out an uncover journalist on Blind Date

Her rendition of You're So Vain





















Cilla Black played the grandmother of Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts in a sketch

