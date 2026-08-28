Zara Larsson doesn't want to be nominated for this Grammys category for one reason

It's been a big year for Zara Larsson, with the success of the pop star's album Midnight Sun and her collaboration with Pinkpantheress on the 'Stateside' remix.

In 2026, the Swedish singer earned a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording for Midnight Sun - could we see more nominations for her in 2027?

Well, if there are there's one category Larsson has revealed she will not put herself forward for.





Speaking in a recent interview with Perfect Magazine, she explained why she wouldn't want her label to submit her for the Best New Artist category and her thoughts on everyone saying she's having her breakthrough moment.

"I was speaking to my former label about this, and they were like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to see if we can put you in Best New Artist for the Grammys.’ And I’m like, I don’t even want that. That would downplay the 13 years of me being an artist. I’m not a new artist," Larsson said.

She added, "But that’s why I like ‘breakthrough’. It feels like the whole world is looking at me at the same time. Before, this song was successful over here, and another song a year later was successful over there. Now it feels like it’s all coming together quite nicely."

To qualify for the the Best New Artist category, "eligible artists must have achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and impacted the musical landscape during the year's eligibility period," according to the Grammys.

Therefore, an artist who has been making music for years but only recently (within the eligibility period) has had a mainstream breakthrough can be nominated.

Some examples of previous nominees include Sabrina Carpenter in 2025 who has a major breakthrough with her album Short & Sweet, and this was her sixth studio album, and RAYE who was nominated in the same year with her 2023 debut album My 21st Century Blues, despite this being her debut album, she had been making music professionally since 2014.

Meanwhile, people online have been praising Larsson's recent comments.

One person said, "What a wonderfully thoughtful, measured, normal f***ing decent human being answer."





"This is knowing your worth," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "And she’s right cause we’re not gonna act like Symphony wasn’t playing everywhere," referring to Larsson's 2017 hit with Clean Bandit.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.