Next Battlefield 6 playtest date 'revealed' - expect yet more leaks

The date of the next playtest for the latest upcoming Battlefield title, widely referred to as Battlefield 6, has been revealed in a Reddit post.

A playtesting programme called Battlefield Labswas announced by Electronic Arts (EA) in February where players from all over the world were invited to sign up to be in with the opportunity of testing components of the game.

That programme recently started where players could play a very early build of the game and it didn't take long for extensive leaks to be posted online.

It's reported gameplay was live-streamed and around nine minutes of gameplay was shared across videos posted to social media that appeared to show classes, destructible environments, weapons, one of the maps and much more.

And according to a post on Reddit, the next playtest will take place on March 21.

Redditor No-Grapefruit-1079 posted a screenshot of what appears to be a post from the Battlefield Community Team in the Battlefield Discord that said: "We can confirm that our next playsession will take place March 21 between 7pm-9pm CET and 4pm-6pm PT and will also be including our North American friends for the first time!"

The post itself does not appear when searching for it on Discord but No-Grapefruit-1079 claims it can only be seen by those that participated in the playtest itself.

The content that leaked online from the first playtest went down really well among fans and it's been speculated by some that's why EA has not been as strict in issuing takedowns. Usually, when content such as this has been leaked, gaming companies are quick to jump on it and take it down.

But because of this, and with there being a huge appetite from a massively dedicated fanbase to find out everything they can as soon as possible, expect more leaks from the latest playtest.

The date of the next playtest has not been officially confirmed.

