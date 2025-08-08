Fate of BioShock 4 revealed - but gamers aren't quite convinced

BioShock 4 will be released, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has bullishly said in an interview - but gamers online are hugely unconvinced about the game.



BioShock 4 has reportedly been in development for more than 10 years and is said to have recently failed an executive review, prompting yet another overhaul on the team working on it.

However in an interview with IGN, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two which is the parent company of 2K, said the game will be releasing eventually.

What did Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick say about BioShock 4?

In the interview, Zelnick said: "It's going to come out. That I can say hand on heart, without question.

"We have had some ups and downs along the way. That is accurate. And we have had changes in studio leadership. That said, we have very big shoes to fill on BioShock because of the legacy of Ken Levine, the legacy of what has gone before, which has been so successful.

"And we need to make sure that this experience is true to the BioShock DNA on the one hand and a massive step forward on the other hand. That's always challenging."

What has been the reaction to Strauss Zelnick's comments about BioShock 4?

In the Games Subreddit though, gamers are massively unsure about BioShock 4.

One user said: "Do we really need a new Bioshock? Irrational doesn't exist anymore and Bioshock Infinite's DLC wrapped things up."

"Whenever a CEO promises something is going to happen I believe it is not going to happen," a second said. "This reeks of corporate shame and shareholder begging."

A third added: "Another BioShock game would be somewhat of an event in its own right but I don't want it to try and re-capture the lightning and beat the first game."

"I think I would still welcome a new entry and I love games that let me dual wield firearms and supernatural powers but at the same time, hasn't the series run its course?" a fourth agreed.

And a fifth commented: "This is guaranteed to be a redemption release where a broken product comes out, they fix it over the course of a year and everyone magically forgets how horrible the launch was."

The same post also appeared in the BioShock Subreddit and although some are a bit more optimistic, the main feeling is one of pessimism.

One user said: "When I see the game or anything substantial about it, I will believe it exists. Your hand on your heart means nothing."

Another agreed: "I'll believe it once we see anything of substance."

"This changes nothing for me haha I still think it won’t," a third said.

And a fourth commented: "I do not doubt it... But I doubt it will be of the same quality as the first."

However one user countered: "Zelnick is actually one of the very few CEOs who understands that they need to make good games and not just dish them out. Every time I read a quote I agree with him."

"I get the cynicism here, but honestly I'm just happy to have hope again," another said.

