BioShock 2K 'announcement' needs to be a new game as patience is gone

A report claims an announcement about the BioShock series is being prepared by 2K but this has not gone down as well with fans as expected.

Rumours about a new BioShock game have been circulating for years as there has not been a new game in the franchise since BioShock Infinite back in 2013.

The original BioShock, which released in 2007, is widely considered to be one of the very best games of all time and the series has a dedicated fanbase. BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite all had remasters in 2016 and were released on more modern hardware than the platforms they initially released on.

A report from MP1st claims 2K is preparing some sort of announcement about BioShock before the end of Summer but it's not known specifically what will be revealed.

The report says it could be around BioShock 4, the upcoming Netflix movie or even a remake or full remaster of the original BioShock as the original setting of Rapture will seemingly "play a significant role".

This was posted on Reddit and given the long wait since the last new game released 12 years ago, and that it's been nine years since those three games were remastered, patience among fans is wearing thin - if not gone altogether.

One user said: "Girl I was in seventh grade when Infinite came out and I just turned 25 IDGAF ANYMORE."

"Rapture? Again? Urgh. I don't know," another said. "If it's like Infinite where you see it as one of the 'doors' then fair enough but I feel like we've seen all there is about Rapture. We need a new city whether it's on a hidden Island, deep within the moons crater, embedded with some mountain / volcano or underneath the ice in Antarctica... Any will do, just give us something brand new with its own unique aesthetic / time period."

A third said: "It's gonna be a next gen trilogy announcement... Extra remastered... Again."

"Will they actually manage to pull it off without Ken Levine though?" another mused.

A fifth commented: "I don't have much faith in it. Hoping to get surprised though."

BioShock Remastered released back in 2016 / Screenshot from 2K

However others are still hyped for anything BioShock related.

One said: "Please be revealed soon God."

"Hopefully alongside it they confirm a Switch 2 update for the BioShock collection," another commented.

An upcoming announcement from 2K about the BioShock series has not been officially confirmed.

Elsewhere from Indy100, a BioShock artist revealed what Big Daddies looks like without helmets and the series creator lamented the games as 'basically a very, very long corridor'.

