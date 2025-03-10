Gamers have been left completely stunned by the latest trailer for Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2, with one going as far as saying it is "already [their] Game of the Year and of the Generation".

Death Stranding 2 is the anticipated sequel to Kojima's latest work and a new trailer for it was shared revealing a release date of June 26 with two days early access for those who buy the Digital Deluxe Edition or Collector's Edition.



Kojima is a legendary game director, producer, writer and designer who created and developed the Metal Gear Solid series.

Death Stranding, which released in 2019, is an action game set in the future where a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society. Players take on the role of Sam Bridges with the mission to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America.

Anticipation has been high for the latest Death Stranding 2 trailer because of the incredible attention to detail Kojima famously puts into everything he does and fans have been keen to know when they can get their hands on it.

And it did not disappoint with the 10 minute long video showing gorgeous cinematics, gameplay clips and an in-depth look at some of its cast.

Fans were left completely stunned by the latest Death Stranding 2 trailer / Kojima Productions

It simply left gamers stunned on social media.

Daniel Dawkins, a video games reporter, said: "Death Stranding 2 is operating on a different plain to almost all AAA games."

One said: "Kojima said f*** it and made homages to Solid Snake and REX in Death Stranding 2. He's insane and he's the GOAT."

"KOJIMA DOES IT AGAIN," another exclaimed.

One posted: "Losing my mind over this Death Stranding trailer man. Kaiju battles... More actions sequences... High speed vehicle chase scenes... Fighting giant horrific monsters all in between walking through the most beautiful environments you've ever seen."

"Death Stranding 2 LOOKS next gen," another said. "Some of the finest visuals I've laid my eyes on, bravo Kojima Productions for taking full advantage of the PS5, this is what next gen truly looks like."

One said: "Death Stranding 2 looks incredible."

Another said: "Hideo Kojima truly is the the Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan of gaming when it comes to cinematography and world building Death Stranding 2 is already my Game of the Year and of the Generation."

"Decima Engine is truly unmatched," one posted.

Another said: "Kojima Productions is COOKING"

And one posted: "I'm actually in complete awe. This is a next gen video game. HOLY S***. I knew a Death Stranding 2 on PS5 would look gorgeous but Jesus Christ man."



