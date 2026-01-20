GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar Games reveals latest on office boiler incident

Rockstar Games has issued an update following an incident that happened at its Rockstar North offices in Edinburgh, amid anticipation for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6).



The last update about GTA 6 from the studio came in November when it confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6 was delayed to 19 November 2026.

Despite the game's development being officially confirmed back in February 2022, GTA 6 remains the most anticipated video game of all time and gamers continue to track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates and map screenshots.

Rockstar Games gives latest on office boiler incident Rockstar Games has confirmed there have been no injuries following the incident at its Rockstar North Edinburgh offices and the "studio remains open and operational". A Rockstar spokesperson said: "Early Monday (19 January) morning, there was a malfunction in one of the heating boilers at Rockstar North. "Many thanks to those that reached out with concern and also to the police and fire crews who were on scene quickly to assess the situation - please know that everyone is well and our studio remains open and operational." Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: "We were alerted at 5.02am on Monday 19 January to attend an incident on Holyrood Road, Edinburgh. "Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters worked to secure structural damage at a commercial building. "There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene at 9.21am."

Rockstar Games gives official update on office incident Rockstar Games has shared an official update with indy100 about the incident that happened at Rockstar North's offices in Edinburgh. A spokesperson said: "Early Monday morning, there was a malfunction in one of the heating boilers at Rockstar North. "Many thanks to those that reached out with concern and also to the police and fire crews who were on scene quickly to assess the situation - please know that everyone is well and our studio remains open and operational." To be clear, claims about an "explosion" were made online and were not confirmed by Rockstar Games or Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

'Explosion' at Rockstar North offices It's reported that a boiler exploded at Rockstar North's offices in Edinburgh, the main site where GTA 6 is being developed, with emergency services called out to "secure structural damage". While exactly what happened remains unclear, EdinburghLive said reports suggested an "explosion in a boiler room" was the cause. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent a statement to indy100 which said: "We were alerted at 5.02am on Monday 19 January to attend an incident on Holyrood Road, Edinburgh. "Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters worked to secure structural damage at a commercial building. "There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene at 9.21am." Indy100 has also contacted Rockstar Games for comment.

Rockstar Games quiet 'update' reaction from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to Rockstar Games seemingly making a quiet update to its YouTube playlists, including one called 'Grand Theft Auto VI trailers'. While a post about this in the GTA 6 Subreddit has got hundreds of upvotes, a lot of the top comments are skeptical about what it signifies. Ni_Ce_ said: "Which means absolutely nothing 🔥🔥🔥" Nutttss said: "Probably doesn't mean anything, I remember they did this before trailer 2 came out and nothing happened for months." Emotional_Site_7952 said: "This means nothing. Reminds me of the empty 'screens' display from their website."

Rockstar Games quiet 'update' swirls announcement speculation It's been spotted online that Rockstar Games seems to have been making quiet updates to its YouTube playlists, including one titled 'Grand Theft Auto VI trailers'. It's unknown what has changed and there are no hidden videos but it has sparked speculation among some that Rockstar could be gearing up for some sort of GTA 6 announcement. However this is pure speculation at present as nothing official has been confirmed.

