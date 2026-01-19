Donald Trump has penned a “deranged” letter with a thinly-veiled threat to Europe as he suggests “peace” is no longer his only priority since losing the Nobel Peace Prize .

Trump’s obvious desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize (a prestigious prize awarded by the Norwegian Nobel Committee) has been anything but peaceful, after losing out to Venezuela’s María Corina Machado, who recently gave her medal and prize to Trump – a move described by Norwegian politicians as “absurd”.

But it seems the president is still salty about not winning for real after he reportedly penned an angry letter to Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and shared it with several European ambassadors in Washington.

According to reports, the letter read: “Dear Ambassador:

“President Trump has asked that the following message, shared with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, be forwarded to your [named head of government/state]

“‘Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

The president then questioned Denmark’s “right of ownership” to Greenland – the Arctic island Trump has repeatedly said he wants the US to own.

He concluded with the bold claim, “I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT.”

Rather unsurprisingly, the letter has not gone down well, with some describing it as “deranged”.

Political commentator Harry Sisson wrote: “This is insane. Trump just wrote a letter to the prime minister of Norway essentially saying ‘you didn’t give me the Nobel Peace Prize so I’m choosing to invade Greenland because of it.’ This is INSANE. It’s about to get a lot worse.”

“This is utterly deranged,” another outlet wrote.

US Senator Brain Schatz wrote: “I don’t see how you can be a serious person and not find this extremely worrisome. He is not stable at all and his reality is warped. He was always a bit like this of course but now he’s 80.”

Another wrote: “This is absolute unhinged crazy talk. But it’s a demarche, not a Truth Social post, so it’s very real. In regular times, there would be shock and alarm from both sides of the aisle.”

Indy100 has reached out to the White House for comment.

