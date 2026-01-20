David Beckham dodges questions on Brooklyn's bombshell statement on family feud

David Beckham has steered clear of addressing his son Brooklyn Beckham’s public accusations, ignoring reporters’ questions as he made his first public appearance since the dramatic Instagram statement.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, David smiled and interacted with fans but declined to comment on the feud, while the Beckham camp has yet to formally respond to Brooklyn’s claims.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.