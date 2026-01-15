FPL Gameweek 22 preview: Every player you need to think about

There's been a lot of domestic cup football since the last round of Premier League action, serving up plenty for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to be thinking about.

Gameweek 22 starts with Manchester United v Manchester City on Saturday (17 January) at 12.30pm GMT (7.30am ET / 4.30am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (11am GMT / 6am ET / 3am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 22.

Best Gameweek 22 goalkeeper picks

Arsenal have a brilliant run coming up with no red fixture in their next 11, making David Raya (£5.9m) a standout option between the sticks.

Brighton's Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) could be a differential to think about with the Seagulls having no red fixture in their next seven. Crystal Palace also have no red in their next nine making Dean Henderson (£5.1m) an option too but the Eagles will be licking their wounds after the FA Cup defeat to Macclesfield.

Looking at the shorter term, Spurs have West Ham United and Burnley up next so Vicario (£4.8m) could keep a couple of clean sheets. Sunderland have two green games in their next three making the standout Robin Roefs (£4.9m) a strong bet to continue his brilliant season.

Best Gameweek 22 defender picks

With Arsenal's run, Gabriel (£6.7m) is an absolute must despite him being the most expensive defender in the game. Although he's missed a number of games this season through injury, he's the top point scoring defender this season.

Chelsea have a run of six games with no red fixture, including an upcoming run of four consecutive green fixtures, making Trevoh Chalobah (£5.5m) an option. He offers a chance to score FPL points at both ends of the pitch.

Crystal Palace's run could see Marc Guehi (£5.3m) rediscover the form that has propelled him to be the second highest scoring defender in FPL. Sunderland's more affordable assets at the back with their immediate run make Nordi Mukiele (£4.4m) and Omar Alderete (£4.1m) great sub-£4.5m options.

Best Gameweek 22 midfielder picks

Arsenal's Declan Rice (£7.3m) is providing fantastic value this term as he's risen to be the top scoring midfielder at present. A former FPL favourite at Brighton, Karou Mitoma (£6.1m), was back among the goals at Manchester City following his return from a spell on the sidelines and might be one to keep an eye on.

If you're looking for a differential, Everton's James Garner (£5.1m) is one to consider. The Toffees have no red fixture in their next six and he's capable of providing returns at both ends of the pitch, getting defensive contribution (DEFCON) points in each of his last six matches.

Fulham's Harry Wilson (£5.9m) continues his amazing form, having scored five and assisted five in his last nine league games. The Cottagers have no red fixture in their next four.

He's been transferred out by a lot of managers but Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) is someone to seriously consider after making the switch to Manchester City. The former Bournemouth winger has already scored in his each of his first two cup games for City since signing.

Best Gameweek 22 forward picks

What a season he's having - Brentford's Igor Thiago (£7.1m) has scored 16 Premier League goals now, including five in his last two. The Bees travel to Chelsea next but don't bet against him scoring at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) played 30 minutes in the Reds' 4-1 FA Cup win against Barnsley and scored. He's likely to start at home to Burnley at the weekend given Liverpool's injury struggles.

After three Blank Gameweeks, Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£15.1m) was back among the goals against Brighton, albeit from the penalty spot. City face Manchester United next.

And if you're looking for a cheaper alternative, look no further than Wolves' Matheus Mane (£4.5m) who has scored in each of his last two games, including an assist, and has started each of the last four games for the bottom side. Could he help fire Wolves to an unlikely survival?

