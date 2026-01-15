GTA 6 LIVE: Release date update imminent

The next release date update for GTA 6 has been revealed by Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games.

In November, Rockstar confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6 was delayed to 19 November 2026 "to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve".

Despite the continued wait, GTA 6 remains the most anticipated video game of all time and gamers continue to track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details and map updates.

Follow indy100's GTA 6 live blog below with all the latest news, leaks, rumours, trailers and release date updates as they happen.

Release date update imminent Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company, has revealed the date of its next earnings call and thus the latest date there will be an update on GTA 6. The company's portfolio of studios, which also includes 2K, have a history of making announcements about their upcoming titles around the time of these calls to drive interest and investment in the company. Just before the last earning call in November, Rockstar Games announced GTA 6 was delayed to 19 November 2026. And the next one will be on Tuesday 3 February at 9.30pm GMT (4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT). At the very least, Take-Two will confirm if the rescheduled release date for GTA 6 remains on track or not. Rockstar might release trailer 3, new screenshots, fresh artwork or open pre-orders too but this is speculation.

Gamers completely split about early access According to a poll of more than 18,000 people on X / Twitter, gamers are split pretty much right down the middle on whether or not they would want a more expensive GTA 6 early access release. Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson posted a poll which asked: "If Rockstar Games announced GTA 6 to launch seven days earlier for $100 as opposed to $80 for standard, would you buy it?"

48.5 per cent of respondents answered 'yes' whereas the other 51.5 per cent said 'no'.

Fresh details emerge as fired Rockstar Games employees will not get interim pay Fired Rockstar Games workers\u00a0will not get interim relief after their application was rejected in civil court / YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images Fresh details have emerged in the ongoing civil case between Rockstar Games and the IWGB (The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain) trade union after 34 employees were sacked from the studio. 31 affected employees are from the UK and three in Canada, with IWGB accusing Rockstar of "union busting", claiming staff members were dismissed over "trade union activity" - but the GTA 6 developer said those staff were dismissed due to "gross misconduct". The case has gone to an employment tribunal in Glasgow, which is an independent judicial body in the UK that resolves legal disputes between workers and employers. Further public claims and statements made in court from the 31 UK employees said they had been fired for unionising whereas Rockstar said those fired workers were leaking sensitive information in a Discord channel that had hundreds of people in it, including staff who do not work for Rockstar. There was a hearing where the fired employees applied for interim relief from Rockstar, which means they wanted the studio to put them back on the payroll while the case continues. But this was rejected. To note, the bar for achieving an interim ruling such as this is higher than what will be considered in the final hearing. Read the full story here.

Rockstar Games bans 'Charlie Kirk' term following abhorrent creator mission Rockstar Games has banned a new term using GTA Online's profanity filter following an abhorrent creator mission. It's been spotted online the term 'charliekirk' has been added as a profanity in the game's code. This comes after a mission was created with Charlie Kirk in its name where the objective was to assassinate someone while standing with a sniper rifle on a rooftop. The mission creator was added into GTA Online in Rockstar's last big update for it at the start of December and is likely to be a feature that carries over to the expected online mode in GTA 6.

GTA 7 or RDR3 already 'most likely' in development claims former Rockstar animator Rockstar is already working on its next game after GTA 6 according to a former developer Rockstar Games Former Rockstar Games animator Mike York has claimed GTA 7 or RDR3 are already "most likely" in development at the studio. We're still all waiting for the release of GTA 6, which if all goes to plan will finally be available on 19 November 2026, but that doesn't mean Rockstar may not be working on multiple projects at the same time even if GTA 6 is the priority. Former Rockstar director Obbe Vermeij, who spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Autoprojects such as Vice City, San Andreas and IV before leaving in 2009, recently 'revealed' the likely setting for GTA 7, saying he expects the trend of real-life US locations being parodied to continue. Now former Rockstar developer in Mike York, an animator who worked on GTA 5, told Esports Bets he thinks either Grand Theft Auto 7 or Red Dead Redemption 3 is "most likely" being worked on at the studio.

Insider addresses release date delay reports Jason Schreier has addressed reports that misinterpreted his comments about the release date of GTA 6. Speaking on the Button Mash podcast, Schreier said "the last [he] heard, it was still not content complete" and while "it's really hard to say right now" if it will release this year, he "thinks this feels a little bit more real". Schreier did not confirm the game would be delayed again at this stage. However the internet went into a frenzy following this with many misinterpreting his comments that a third GTA 6 delay was confirmed - but this was simply not the case. In a newsletter he penned for Bloomberg, Schreier addressed this. "The lengthy development cycle and multiple delays have led to paranoia among nervous fans and analysts that the game is troubled or that it might slip again, which would have big ramifications for Take-Two, its GTA-making studio Rockstar Games and the rest of the industry," he said.

Reaction to Tom Henderson's comments from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Tom Henderson's latest comments on the Insider Gaming Weekly podcast. TheHudIsUp said: "Until I see a download starting on my console I won't believe anything." mgshowtime22 said: "'Confident' does not mean 'definitely' and I would hope we learned this by now." Absolute-KINO said: "Does no-one remember Cyberpunk? They were delaying that game until the last second. It happens."

Release date delay reports addressed by insider Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson has clarified previous comments he made about hearing that GTA 6 is "content ready" after renowned Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier said the "last he heard", the game was not "content complete". "I think there's been some misinterpretation from different sources of exactly what that means," Henderson said on the latest episode of Insider Gaming Weekly. "Does content ready means the pipeline of what they want to do is ready but they've not captured it and it's not content complete yet, or has something more sinister happened with the game's development? "Game development is tremendously all over the place, it isn't a linear process and it really isn't point A to point B, there are so many different things in between there." Henderson also said Red Dead Redemption 2 wasn't content complete "four months before it released". He's also predicted GTA 6 will release this year.

