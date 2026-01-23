FPL Gameweek 23 preview: Every player you need to think about

Football action continues to come thick and fast through January as this weekend marks the latest round of Premier League games. As always for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, there's a lot to think about since the last Gameweek.

Gameweek 23 starts with West Ham United v Sunderland on Saturday (24 January) at 12.30pm GMT (7.30am ET / 4.30am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (11am GMT / 6am ET / 3am PT).

WHY NOT READ: The best Fantasy Premier League team names and how to change it

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 23.

Best Gameweek 23 goalkeeper picks

Arsenal have a run of 10 fixtures without a red one in there at all, keeping David Raya (£5.9m) a strong long-term option.

Everton's Jordan Pickford (£5.6m) is one to seriously think about long-term too. He's the top scoring FPL goalkeeper at the moment and the Toffees have no red fixture in their next five.

Another team with a good run coming up is Chelsea, making Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) a good route into the Blues' defence. Chelsea have Crystal Palace up next before a run of four consecutive green Gameweeks.

Short term, Sunderland's Robin Roefs (£5.0m) is one to think about with a trip to West Ham United and a home fixture against Burnley on the horizon.

Best Gameweek 23 defender picks

Arsenal's Gabriel (£6.9m) is the obvious premium defender pick right now, especially with the Gunners having such a good league run coming up.

A lot of managers have transferred him out but Marc Guehi (£5.2m) could be a cheaper way into Manchester City's defence and provide some stability at the back for them, especially with a number of key defenders out injured there. He's likely to feature this weekend with Wolves up next for City.

Chelsea's run makes Trevoh Chalobah (£5.6m) a player that needs to be seriously considered, bringing a threat at both ends of the pitch.

If you're looking for a differential, Brighton don't have a red fixture in their next six and Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) has been quietly going about his business, getting quite a lot of defensive contribution (DEFCON) points.

Sunderland's run keep budget-friendly options Nordi Mukiele (£4.4m) and Omar Alderete (£4.1m) ones to think about too.

Best Gameweek 23 midfielder picks

A lot of players have been bringing in Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) and it's easy to see why. He's slotted straight in at City and with Wolves up next, he could be in line for a decent haul once again.

Someone going a little bit under the radar at the moment is Liverpool's Florian Wirtz (£8.3m). Since Gameweek 14, he's the joint highest top points scorer in the whole of FPL alongside Erling Haaland and is a good way into Liverpool's attack.

With Chelsea's run, Enzo Fernandez (£6.6m) is arguably the best midfield option into the team as he's proven fruitful under Liam Rosenior so far. Cole Palmer (£10.4m) was back among the goals in the Brentford win and, although he missed Pafos midweek, is expected to return for the trip to Crystal Palace.

Everton have a couple of strong midfield options too - Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m) is back from Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after winning it with Senegal and James Garner (£5.2m) returned DEFCON points for a seventh consecutive gameweek with the biggest defensive contribution of the season so far at Aston Villa last time out.

Best Gameweek 23 forward picks

One goal from his last five games, which was from the penalty spot, makes the value of Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£15.1m) something to be considered. Don't ever bet against him getting a decent haul though, especially with Wolves up next - but Wolves themselves have been resurgent of late.

If you're looking for a way into Chelsea's attack, it's a toss up between Joao Pedro (£7.1m) and Liam Delap (£6.2m) at the moment. Brentford's Igor Thiago (£7.2m) has Nottingham Forest up next and he could get strong attacking returns here.

And if you're looking for something a little different, Sunderland's Brian Brobbey (£5.5m) is one to think about. He's scored two in his last three league games and comes up against a West Ham United side who have not kept a home clean sheet and then Burnley who have not shut anyone out on the road yet.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.